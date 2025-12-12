Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Insider Purchases £11,000 in Stock

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) insider Ryan McDermott bought 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £11,000.

Shares of PXC stock opened at GBX 2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.31. Phoenix Copper Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 1.75 and a 52 week high of GBX 7. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Phoenix Copper Limited is a North American focused, base and precious metal explorer and developer, with operations near Mackay, Idaho in the Alder Creek mining district. This district includes the historical Empire, Horseshoe, White Knob and Blue Bird Mines, which produced copper at head grades of 6-8% prior to ceasing production in the 1940s.

