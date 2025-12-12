Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Insider Purchases £11,000 in Stock

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) insider Ryan McDermott bought 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £11,000.
Phoenix Copper Stock Performance
Shares of PXC stock opened at GBX 2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.31. Phoenix Copper Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 1.75 and a 52 week high of GBX 7. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.
Phoenix Copper Company Profile
