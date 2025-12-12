Investment Management Corp of Ontario Increases Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 199.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 167.8% in the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. TD Cowen upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $725.00 in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up previously from $610.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.25.

Shares of ULTA opened at $593.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.87. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $611.90.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.53. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

