Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 4,766 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,237 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.43% of F5 worth $72,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the second quarter worth $240,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $310,376.99. Following the sale, the director owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,517.10. The trade was a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 8,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total value of $2,077,670.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,301.54. The trade was a 27.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 28,465 shares of company stock worth $7,113,193 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FFIV

F5 Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $264.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.50 and its 200-day moving average is $293.50. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $346.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.