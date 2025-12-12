Long Walk Management LP Lowers Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Long Walk Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,085 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises about 4.1% of Long Walk Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Long Walk Management LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $16,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 target price on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $590,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,262,800.84. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total transaction of $5,348,969.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,418.55. This represents a 51.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,810 shares of company stock worth $142,491,336. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $207.50 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.42 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -691.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

