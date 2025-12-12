Hamilton Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Hamilton Capital LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 42.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,531,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $223.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 496.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

