Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 4,714 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.16.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 300 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $568.86 per share, for a total transaction of $170,658.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,730.42. This represents a 3.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total value of $6,034,465.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. This represents a 55.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 79,061 shares of company stock worth $41,949,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $625.59 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $626.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $552.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.04. The firm has a market cap of $292.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

