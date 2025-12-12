Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,707,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 232,225 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $480,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.54.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.66, for a total transaction of $32,401.32. Following the sale, the director owned 18,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,916.64. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $168,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,750.96. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,906 shares of company stock valued at $62,127,158. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $313.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $328.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.47 and its 200-day moving average is $228.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

