Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) Price Hits $0.0447 on Top Exchanges

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, Polyhedra Network has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polyhedra Network has a total market cap of $17.97 million and $2.55 million worth of Polyhedra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyhedra Network token can now be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polyhedra Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,191.98 or 0.99775773 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $92,053.51 or 0.99616732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polyhedra Network Profile

Polyhedra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,555,555 tokens. Polyhedra Network’s official Twitter account is @polyhedrazk. The official message board for Polyhedra Network is polyhedra.medium.com. The official website for Polyhedra Network is polyhedra.network.

Buying and Selling Polyhedra Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polyhedra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 388,746,980.81135985 in circulation. The last known price of Polyhedra Network is 0.04473509 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $2,689,012.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polyhedra.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyhedra Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyhedra Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyhedra Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polyhedra Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyhedra Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.