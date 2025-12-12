MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 1,825,391 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,353,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825,391 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for 0.7% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Energy Transfer worth $387,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 114,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Financial Corp now owns 389,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ET. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $16,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 104,577,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,593,760.85. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

