MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $112,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 172,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,927,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 81,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,837,000 after purchasing an additional 34,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 87.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 0.7%

Accenture stock opened at $270.23 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $177.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,888.12. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

