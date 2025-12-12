Staika Tops 1-Day Volume of $111.44 Thousand (STIK)

Staika (STIK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Staika has a total market cap of $21.97 million and $111.44 thousand worth of Staika was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Staika has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Staika token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Staika Profile

Staika was first traded on July 7th, 2022. Staika’s total supply is 249,999,873 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,822,733 tokens. Staika’s official message board is medium.com/staika. Staika’s official Twitter account is @staika_official. Staika’s official website is staika.io.

Staika Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staika (STIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Staika has a current supply of 249,999,872.75437939 with 132,655,272.75437939 in circulation. The last known price of Staika is 0.57433642 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $122,130.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://staika.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staika should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staika using one of the exchanges listed above.

