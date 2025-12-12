MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 38,050 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,792,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,050 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.41% of CRH worth $256,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,405,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,912,385,000 after purchasing an additional 649,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CRH by 24.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,803,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,347,000 after buying an additional 2,499,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at $1,007,932,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CRH by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,654,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,810,000 after acquiring an additional 832,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,185,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,201,000 after purchasing an additional 354,711 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CRH from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.64.

CRH stock opened at $127.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $127.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.23.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

