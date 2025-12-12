Fwog (SOL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.86 Million (FWOG)

Fwog (SOL) (FWOG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Fwog (SOL) has a total market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Fwog (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fwog (SOL) token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fwog (SOL) has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92,191.98 or 0.99775773 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $92,053.51 or 0.99616732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fwog (SOL) Token Profile

Fwog (SOL)’s launch date was August 1st, 2024. Fwog (SOL)’s total supply is 975,635,328 tokens. The official website for Fwog (SOL) is itsafwog.com. Fwog (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @itsafwog.

Fwog (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fwog (SOL) (FWOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Fwog (SOL) has a current supply of 975,635,328. The last known price of Fwog (SOL) is 0.01137503 USD and is up 10.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $1,865,172.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://itsafwog.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fwog (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fwog (SOL) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fwog (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

