The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $23.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $49,917.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 243,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $5,906,042.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 191,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,549.30. This represents a 55.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,307,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,196,000 after acquiring an additional 678,536 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 108,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 40,563 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

