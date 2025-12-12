Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tilray Brands from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Tilray Brands has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Tilray Brands by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 12.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 87,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 73.3% during the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray Brands by 28.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

