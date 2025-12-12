Scott Strickland Sells 969 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) insider Scott Strickland sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $70,010.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,226.75. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of WH stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $69.21 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,130,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,449,000 after buying an additional 261,530 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,261,000 after purchasing an additional 96,507 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,212,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,091 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,755,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 764,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,657,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,427,000 after purchasing an additional 140,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.