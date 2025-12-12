RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,535 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $63,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in RTX by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $177.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $181.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

