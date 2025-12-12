Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires 6,879 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2,501.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 0.1% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 74.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,603,000 after buying an additional 24,129,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,701,511,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.70.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $239.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $243.31. The stock has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a PE ratio of 100.93, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $713,132.35. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,238,868.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 280,218 shares of company stock valued at $62,395,804 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.