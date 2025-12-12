MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $316.88 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc $TT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Trane Technologies worth $316,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,792,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,398,000 after buying an additional 335,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,077,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,973,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,293 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,585,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,356,065,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,120. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.07.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

TT stock opened at $403.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $419.20 and a 200-day moving average of $424.56. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

