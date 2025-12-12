LWM Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,834,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,025 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.1% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,860,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,757,000 after buying an additional 1,630,000 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,159,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $277,718,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,520,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $257.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.54. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $262.23.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
