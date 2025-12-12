US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18), Zacks reports.

US Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $243.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.96. US Gold has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

Institutional Trading of US Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of US Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in US Gold by 157.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in US Gold in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in US Gold by 6,786.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in US Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USAU has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on US Gold from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of US Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of US Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of US Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of US Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

