Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter.

Abits Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABTS opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. Abits Group has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Abits Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abits Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.79% of Abits Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Abits Group Company Profile

Abits Group Inc operates in the bitcoin mining business in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc in November 2023. Abits Group Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

