Redmile Group LLC Sells 186,918 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. $BEAM

Redmile Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,423,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,918 shares during the period. Beam Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.6% of Redmile Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $24,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 43.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $27.51 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.12). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 744.41% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

