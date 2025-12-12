Redmile Group LLC Sells 233,736 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. $REPL

Redmile Group LLC lessened its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,664,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,736 shares during the period. Replimune Group comprises approximately 4.6% of Redmile Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Replimune Group worth $43,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $6,546,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Exome Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 438.6% during the first quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 294,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 240,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,833,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,372,000 after purchasing an additional 237,185 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 234,337 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In related news, Director Kapil Dhingra sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $32,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $65,956.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 139,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,133.50. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock valued at $257,607 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

REPL opened at $9.87 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $774.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on REPL. Piper Sandler upgraded Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Replimune Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Leerink Partners upgraded Replimune Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

