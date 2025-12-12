Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,691 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $36,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. AXQ Capital LP lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 25.6% in the second quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 9,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Legacy Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 37.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 22.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $99.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.66. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

