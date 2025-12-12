Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 69,306 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 151.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,306 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $35,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 101.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 81.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.12 per share, with a total value of $233,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $782,350.72. This represents a 42.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $273.54 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.00.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

