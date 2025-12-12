Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $39.58 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $39,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 86,071.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,426,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after buying an additional 1,094,327 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,508,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $829,339,000 after acquiring an additional 492,045 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 549,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,547,000 after acquiring an additional 275,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Cigna Group from $383.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani purchased 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. This represents a 2.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $272.11 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $350.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.17 and its 200-day moving average is $294.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.51 earnings per share. Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

