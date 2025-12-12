Redmile Group LLC Has $139.17 Million Stake in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

Redmile Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,929,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,242 shares during the quarter. Scholar Rock comprises 14.8% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $139,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 86.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 877,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after buying an additional 406,074 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 145.3% during the second quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. now owns 769,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 455,753 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 60.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

SRRK stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 136,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $6,169,447.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 108,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,262.44. This represents a 55.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 113,025 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,368,416.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 500,439 shares in the company, valued at $19,341,967.35. This represents a 29.17% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,999 shares of company stock worth $6,411,535. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

SRRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

