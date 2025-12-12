Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $37.97 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,974 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $37,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMG shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of CMG opened at $34.86 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 13.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

