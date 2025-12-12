iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,930 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $41,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $345.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.