Sei Investments Co. Sells 112,067 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,067 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.35% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $85,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $4,532,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 737.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,042,000 after purchasing an additional 865,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.91.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $198.48 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $178.64 and a twelve month high of $234.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

