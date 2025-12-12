Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 104,919 Shares of Nutanix $NTNX

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,919 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $44,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 15.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nutanix by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Nutanix by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 71,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,152. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $11,058,508.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,090,543.36. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $46.12 and a 1-year high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $670.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.23 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Northland Capmk lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

