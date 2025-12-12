Redmile Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. $PLRX

Redmile Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,632,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,982 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.94 and a quick ratio of 13.93. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.