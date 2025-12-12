Solid Biosciences Inc. $SLDB Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC cut its holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,915,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,245 shares during the quarter. Solid Biosciences accounts for about 1.0% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 205.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 233.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLDB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $9.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In other news, COO David T. Howton sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $25,202.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,159.88. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 10,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $55,228.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,892.68. This represents a 11.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,819 shares of company stock valued at $134,396. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $457.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

