JAT Capital Mgmt LP Sells 168,631 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

JAT Capital Mgmt LP cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,631 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 12.3% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 823,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 117,232 shares during the period. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $187.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.92. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $446.99 billion, a PE ratio of 446.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $24,577,509.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,410,476.14. The trade was a 18.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $5,852,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,818,765.24. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,008,844 shares of company stock valued at $164,676,161. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

