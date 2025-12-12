Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC cut its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 59.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,871 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 45.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $72.72 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 43.45% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. Establishment Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ESTA. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

