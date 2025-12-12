JAT Capital Mgmt LP Has $326,000 Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

JAT Capital Mgmt LP cut its stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the period. CoreWeave makes up about 1.1% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWV. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

CoreWeave Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $87.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.26. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $182,253,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 363,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,672,053.60. This trade represents a 79.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 28,065,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,703,558,475 in the last quarter.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

