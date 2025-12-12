Parkwood LLC Purchases 8,713 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the quarter. TD SYNNEX comprises 1.4% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $16,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,248,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,340,000 after purchasing an additional 759,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,230,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,019,000 after acquiring an additional 330,085 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,949,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,275,000 after acquiring an additional 384,518 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,683,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,925,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,762 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $272,317.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,988.30. The trade was a 11.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $760,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,056.65. The trade was a 8.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $3,050,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SNX opened at $157.79 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $167.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.20 and a 200-day moving average of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.53. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $175.00 target price on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.55.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

