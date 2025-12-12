Parkwood LLC Purchases 118,117 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Parkwood LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 126.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,117 shares during the period. TotalEnergies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $13,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 141.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.89. The company has a market cap of $156.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.22.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.04). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.98%.The firm had revenue of $87.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

