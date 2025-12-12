125,566 Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH Acquired by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 101.6% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 164,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $11,283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $36,945,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at $24,013,924. This represents a 60.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock valued at $148,244,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $139.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $144.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.31 and its 200 day moving average is $115.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

