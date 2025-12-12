Parkwood LLC Makes New Investment in Baxter International Inc. $BAX

Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 312,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 51,458,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,761,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,882,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,416,000 after buying an additional 326,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,568,000 after buying an additional 224,804 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2,691.4% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 219,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 211,648 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,750,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,005,000 after buying an additional 170,560 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Baxter International from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baxter International from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $37.74.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%.The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Baxter International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.570 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.06%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

