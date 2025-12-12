1,940,000 Shares in Orion Office REIT Inc. $ONL Acquired by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,940,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 72.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Orion Office REIT by 42.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Orion Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

ONL stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $111.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 90.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. Orion Office REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.760 EPS.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Orion Office REIT Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

