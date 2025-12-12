Parkwood LLC Boosts Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 33.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,473,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,737,000 after purchasing an additional 613,124 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,311,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,199,000 after buying an additional 534,904 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,091.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 569,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,922,000 after acquiring an additional 521,249 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,518.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 541,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,150,000 after acquiring an additional 508,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5,670.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,041,000 after acquiring an additional 388,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.23.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of APO opened at $150.37 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $179.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,787,621.64. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

