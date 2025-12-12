Parvin Asset Management LLC Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc. $NGD

Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 2,266.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,350 shares during the quarter. New Gold comprises approximately 0.9% of Parvin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Parvin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 390.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 174,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 138,519 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in New Gold by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 3,411,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 52,360 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,783,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in New Gold by 493.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,034,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 860,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in New Gold by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 108,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on New Gold from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of New Gold from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

New Gold Stock Up 9.2%

NGD stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

About New Gold

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.