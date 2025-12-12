SRS Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,332,824 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,000 shares during the period. Tapestry accounts for approximately 4.9% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $468,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% during the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in Tapestry by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 2,029 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.89 and its 200-day moving average is $102.74.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a return on equity of 116.42% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tapestry from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 31,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $3,342,012.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,266,307.23. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 18,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $1,970,550.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 148,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,533,422.65. This trade represents a 11.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 115,485 shares of company stock worth $12,034,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

