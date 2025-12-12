Retail Stocks To Follow Today – December 9th

Amazon.com, Carvana, and Home Depot are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Retail stocks” typically refers to shares of companies whose primary business is selling goods or services directly to consumers—e.g., supermarkets, clothing chains, and e?commerce platforms. The term is also used informally to describe stocks that are heavily bought and sold by retail (individual, noninstitutional) investors, which can display different trading patterns and volatility than institutionally dominated issues. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

