Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 150,085 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,054,201 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,085 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Salesforce worth $560,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 136.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.1% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,911 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,994,509 shares in the company, valued at $780,309,155.22. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 177,534 shares of company stock valued at $42,194,197 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $262.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.06 and its 200-day moving average is $252.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.96 and a fifty-two week high of $367.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.46.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

