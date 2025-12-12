GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,611,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945,231 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for about 1.5% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.62% of GE Aerospace worth $1,701,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $627,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.31.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $288.59 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $316.67. The company has a market capitalization of $304.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

