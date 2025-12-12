Keeta (KTA) Price Reaches $0.30

Keeta (KTA) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Keeta token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Keeta has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keeta has a market capitalization of $119.57 million and $12.17 million worth of Keeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,191.98 or 0.99775773 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,053.51 or 0.99616732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Keeta Profile

Keeta’s launch date was March 4th, 2025. Keeta’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,000 tokens. Keeta’s official Twitter account is @keetanetwork. The official website for Keeta is keeta.com. The Reddit community for Keeta is https://reddit.com/r/keeta/.

Buying and Selling Keeta

According to CryptoCompare, “Keeta (KTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. Keeta has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 448,337,247.44846567 in circulation. The last known price of Keeta is 0.31346859 USD and is up 29.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $11,019,357.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://keeta.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

