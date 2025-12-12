Wrapped Bera Price Reaches $0.74 on Major Exchanges (WBERA)

Wrapped Bera (WBERA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Wrapped Bera token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bera has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Bera has a market cap of $15.13 million and $253.65 thousand worth of Wrapped Bera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bera alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92,191.98 or 0.99775773 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $92,053.51 or 0.99616732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Bera Token Profile

Wrapped Bera’s total supply is 20,516,696 tokens. Wrapped Bera’s official Twitter account is @berachain. The official website for Wrapped Bera is berachain.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bera

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bera (WBERA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Bera Chain platform. Wrapped Bera has a current supply of 20,516,695.96707334. The last known price of Wrapped Bera is 0.72364922 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $244,497.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://berachain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.